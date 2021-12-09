Kohat [Pakistan], December 9 (ANI): The tribal elders of Kohat on Tuesday announced the boycott of the local body elections over inaccurate census in the region.

The elders of the Darra Adamkhel tribal subdivision of Kohat have announced the boycott of the local body elections over the authorities' failure to conduct the fresh census in the region, reported Dawn.

Speaking at a protest meeting, elders from Jawaki, Adamkhel and Zarghunkhel tribes regretted that demarcations made in the previous exercise were inaccurate and the headcount was declared in a haphazard manner.

They demanded that the census should be conducted afresh for knowing the actual number of people, and to draw clear demarcations between the areas inhabited by members of the respective tribes, reported Dawn. (ANI)

