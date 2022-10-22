Balochistan [Pakistan], October 22 (ANI): Two Pakistan security officials on Friday were killed in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast in the Johan area of Kalat district.

Levies officials said unidentified people planted an IED by the roadside and detonated it by remote control while the security personnel was passing through the area in a vehicle. Two officials lost their lives on the spot while three others sustained injuries, reported Dawn.

Soon after the incident, security forces launched a search operation in the area to trace the suspects behind the explosion.

Ziaullah Langove, the chief minister's adviser on home and tribal affairs, condemned the IED blast and expressed his grief over the martyrdom of two security personnel, reported Dawn.

Balochistan is in conflict with Pakistan Government since 1947. The cause of conflict along with ethnicity includes economic and political exclusion.

Balochistan is the largest province by geographical area in Pakistan, constituting approximately 43 per cent of the total area of Pakistan. it is Pakistan's largest province, as well as is poorest and least populated.

The grievances of the masses relating to political, economic and cultural rights, have given rise to nationalist movements; the absence of problem-resolution mechanisms, even in the democratic setups; continued negligence of the well-being of the masses that has been the hallmark, though out Pakistan since its creation.

Moreover, 70 per cent of people in Balochistan live in poverty. The maternal death rate in Pakistan is 278 per 100,000, whereas in Balochistan it stands at 785.

Natural gas was discovered at Sui in Balochistan, yet major parts of the province are still deprived of natural gas.

It's important to understand that the violence in Balochistan is not just because of terrorism. The insurgents are mostly local people longing for their constitutional rights and welfare.

Therefore, most of the insurgent movements in Balochistan have been linked with deprivation and underdevelopment. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)