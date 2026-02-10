Peshawar [Pakistan], February 10 (ANI): Teachers at the University of Peshawar suspended academic activities, launching a sweeping protest against what they describe as the administration's prolonged failure to recruit faculty, a delay they say is eroding learning standards and pushing the institution toward decline, as reported by Dawn.

According to Dawn, the strike call came from the Peshawar University Teachers Association (Puta), whose members have halted lectures, examinations, admissions duties and participation in official meetings. Puta president Dr Zakirullah said the protest would remain in force until authorities finally convene selection board sessions to fill long-advertised posts. Faculty leaders believe the administration has ignored repeated reminders.

At the centre of the dispute are 220 vacant teaching positions: dozens of professorships, more than fifty slots for associate professors and over a hundred lecturer posts. The jobs were announced in May last year, and candidate scrutiny has already been completed, yet no board meetings have been scheduled. Teachers argue that the unexplained delay shows a lack of seriousness toward academic recovery. Once the board completes recommendations, the university syndicate must grant formal approval under existing statutes. However, instructors say the process has effectively stalled.

Dr Zakirullah painted a stark picture of shrinking academic strength. With enrolment exceeding 10,000 students in 52 departments, the number of regular faculty has fallen dramatically from around 750 to just over 400. He blamed frozen hiring, promotion bottlenecks and what he called indifference from both university managers and provincial education authorities. Many experienced academics have retired without moving to higher grades despite empty seats, as highlighted by Dawn.

He further claimed that about 45 teachers have resigned out of frustration, while junior staff see little hope of advancement. To keep classes running, the administration relies heavily on visiting lecturers, often research scholars, who receive around Rs900 per session. The union says the vice chancellor will bear responsibility for the fallout. Resolutions backing the walkout were adopted in January and later reaffirmed publicly, but even then, no breakthrough emerged, as reported by Dawn. (ANI)

