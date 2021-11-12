Islamabad [Pakistan], November 12 (ANI): As many as 45 new dengue fever cases have been reported in the last 24 hours in Pakistan's capital city Islamabad, local media reported.

In the last 24 hours, 45 patients with dengue fever were reported in rural and urban areas of the federal capital territory, ARY News reported citing the district health officer (DHO) said.

28 cases were reported in the rural areas and 17 in the urban areas, whereas, 19 persons have died of the mosquito-borne disease in Islamabad.

According to Pakistani media, a total of 4,292 mosquito-borne viral disease cases have been reported in the federal capital in the current season.

According to the World Health Organisation, dengue is a mosquito-borne viral infection that is common in warm, tropical climates and often peaks during rainy seasons. (ANI)

