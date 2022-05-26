Islamabad [Pakistan], May 26 (ANI): Rejecting Imran Khan's "utterly fanciful" claim of "outside interference", UK Minister for Armed Forces James Heappey said that Pakistan's political upheaval was a result of domestic factors rather than some foreign plot.

"What is happening in Pakistan at the moment politically is entirely the consequence of Pakistan's domestic politics. And any suggestion that there is somehow some sort of outside interference is utterly fanciful," the British minister said during his visit to Islamabad, according to Dawn newspaper.

Heappey's comments came as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)'s long march was under way in the capital on Wednesday. PTI chairman Imran Khan believes that the US conspired with local elements to dislodge his government because of his visit to Moscow to strengthen bilateral relations with Russia. Washington has already denied the allegation.

Heappey said the UK was "disappointed" with Imran Khan's visit to Moscow and had then communicated the same to the then government.

Meanwhile, Pakistan petroleum official debunks Imran Khan's claim about Russia's cheap fuel offer.

The official said that there is no documentary evidence that Moscow offers cheap liquefied natural gas, crude oil and petroleum, oil, and lubricants products to Islamabad.

Syed Zakria Ali Shah, Joint Secretary of Development and a spokesman for the Petroleum Division made these remarks while addressing reporters, according to The News International newspaper.

Earlier there were reports stating that Imran Khan said Russia offered oil stocks at a 30 per cent lesser price. (ANI)

