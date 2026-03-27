North Waziristan [Pakistan] March 27 (ANI): The worsening law and order situation in Shewa tehsil of North Waziristan has spiralled into a grave humanitarian emergency, forcing entire communities to abandon their homes. Once considered relatively stable, the region is now witnessing large-scale displacement as fear and violence grip daily life, as reported by Dawn.

According to Dawn, villages including Darozanda, Alamkhel, Malokhel, and Anarkhel have been completely evacuated. Residents from nearby areas are also fleeing in large numbers to safer districts such as Bannu, Kohat, Dera Ismail Khan, Lakki Marwat, and Peshawar. Eyewitnesses describe eerily silent streets, with locked homes and only a handful of individuals staying behind to safeguard property and livestock. Locals say the transformation is unprecedented.

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Entire settlements have emptied, marking a sharp contrast to Shewa's past reputation as a peaceful pocket of North Waziristan. Historically reliant on agriculture and livestock, the area had remained comparatively stable even during post-2014 military operations, with normalcy returning faster than elsewhere. However, the past year has seen a steep decline in security, with residents blaming rising targeted killings, quadcopter strikes, and the resurgence of banned militant outfits. Fear now dominates everyday life, with families uncertain of their safety even at night. Education has been disrupted, markets have shut down, and livelihoods have collapsed.

Women and children have borne the brunt of the crisis. Many families fled with only necessities, leaving behind homes and belongings, unsure of when or if they would return. The destruction of a crucial bridge over the Kurram River has further deepened isolation, cutting off key connections between villages. Tribal elders have raised an alarm in jirga meetings with security officials, demanding immediate restoration of peace or a clear strategy for protection, as highlighted by Dawn.

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While authorities have promised action, displaced residents remain sceptical. In a significant shift, some locals have conditionally supported a military operation against militants but insist on civilian safety and dignified resettlement. Without urgent intervention, the crisis could escalate further, placing immense pressure on host districts already struggling to accommodate displaced populations, as reported by Dawn. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)