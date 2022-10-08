Islamabad, Oct 8 (PTI) Pakistan's ousted prime minister Imran Khan's helicopter made an emergency landing in Rawalpindi on Saturday due to a technical problem.

In a statement released on Twitter, Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) party said he was en route to Bani Gala from Dera Ismail Khan town in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa when the helicopter made the emergency landing near Adiala village in Rawalpindi due to a technical snag.

Also Read | China Has Strategy To Install Dalai Lama of Its Own Choice, Reveals Document.

Khan later left for his Banigala residence near Islamabad by road, the party said.

Khan had visited Dera Ismail Khan to distribute cash cheques to the flood affectees.

Also Read | Israel: Indian Teenager Stabbed to Death After Fight at Party in Kiryat Shmona Region.

Last month a plane carrying the former prime minister returned to Islamabad soon after takeoff due to bad weather conditions over the weekend.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)