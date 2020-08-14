Ramallah [Palestine], August 14 (Sputnik/ANI): Palestine President Mahmoud Abbas on Thursday denounced the agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, his spokesperson said.

"The Palestinian leadership rejects and denounces the surprising, trilateral, UAE, Israeli and US announcement," Abbas' spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeineh said in a statement.

Abu Rudeineh added that the Palestinian leadership equated the move to aggression against the Palestinian people.

"The Palestinian leadership considers the Emirati-Israeli normalization to destroy the Arab Peace Initiative and aggression against the Palestinian people," Abu Rudeineh said.

Earlier in the day, Israel and the United Arab Emirates agreed to normalise their relations, and an agreement on the mutual establishment of embassies is expected to follow in the coming weeks. In exchange, Israel said it would halt its plans to formally annex parts of the West Bank. (Sputnik/ANI)

