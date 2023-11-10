Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Khan Younis, Nov 10 (AP) Palestinian evacuees fleeing Gaza's northern combat zone said thousands of displaced people who had sheltered at Shifa Hospital in the heart of Gaza City have fled following overnight explosions there.

The hospital had sheltered nearly 80,000 people running from heavy ground battles and airstrikes.

Some of those fleeing Friday said only a few hundred badly wounded patients and doctors remained behind. Doctors at Shifa Hospital could not immediately be reached for comment because of phone and internet connectivity disruptions.(AP)

