Tel Aviv [Israel], July 24 (ANI/Xinhua): A Palestinian teenager was killed and dozens were injured on Friday in clashes between Palestinian protesters and Israeli soldiers in the West Bank.

The Palestinian health ministry said in a statement that Mohammed Tamimi, 17 years old, was killed in the clashes at Nabi Saleh village northwest of the West Bank city of Ramallah.

On Friday, clashes broke out in several West Bank towns and cities during Palestinian protests against Israeli settlement and confiscation of Palestinian lands.

Eyewitnesses said that the fiercest clashes took place between dozens of Palestinians and Israeli soldiers at the villages of Beita and Beit Dajan south of the northern West Bank city of Nablus.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said that a total of 320 Palestinian protesters were injured by Israeli soldiers all over the West Bank after the soldiers fired live ammunition, rubber bullets and teargas canisters.

Meanwhile, Israeli media reported that two Israeli soldiers were injured in the clashes near Nablus. (ANI/Xinhua)

