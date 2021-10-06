Islamabad [Pakistan], October 6 (ANI): Pakistan's Information Minister Fawad Chaudhary on Tuesday said that the cabinet ministers, whose names had appeared in the Pandora Papers, would not be removed from their respective positions until they are proven guilty.

Choudhary during a press conference said, "Action will be taken once they are proven guilty," on being asked whether action would be taken against the ministers named in the Pandora Papers, Dawn reported.

Choudhary on Monday had announced that Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan had formed a cell to investigate the Pakistani names in the Pandora Papers case.

Opposition parties, however, rejected Khan's move and called it "a hoax".The Opposition has called for an inquiry through a judicial commission or an independent commission like that of Panama Papers.

They called this move by Khan to protect the ministers and other people associated with Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) and its allies, Dawn reported.

Pandora Papers were released by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) on Sunday. (ANI)

