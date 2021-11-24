Seoul [South Korea], November 24 (ANI/Global Economic): Korean actress Park Shin-hye (31) announced her pregnancy. She will marry her lover Choi Tae-joon in January next year.

As Park Shin-hye gained huge popularity in China, lots of global fans are celebrating her.

Their agencies SALT Entertainment and Santa Claus Entertainment announced on the 21st that Park Shin-hye and Choi Tae-joon's wedding will be held on January 22, 2022 in Seoul. SALT Entertainment said Park Shin-hye is pregnant.

"Two people, who have been supporting each other since 2017, will be married," the agency said.

"And a blessed baby came while preparing for marriage. As she is still in the early stage of pregnancy and needs a rest, it is difficult to tell in detail but please bless them."

Park Shin-hye and Choi Tae-joon are alumni of the Department of Theater at Chung-Ang University. Their romantic rumour emerged in May 2017, but the two people denied that they were just close friends. They confirmed their relationship in March 2018.

At the time, Park Shin-hye said, "We have been in relationship with good feelings since the end of last year. We have been supporting each other."

Park Shin-hye became a superstar with her TV series 'You're Beautiful' in 2009. She played the role of cross-dressing woman and gained huge popularity in China as well as Korea.

Since then, she appeared in the Taiwanese TV series 'Hayate the Combat Butler (2011)', Korea drama 'My Cute Guys (2013)' and 'The Heirs (2013).' She was also the first Korean actress to go on an Asian tour, proving her status as a queen of the Korean Wave.

As soon as Park Shin-hye announced her marriage and pregnancy, she topped Weibo's trending topic chart. (ANI/Global Economic)

