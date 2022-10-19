By Sahil Pandey

New Delhi [India], October 19 (ANI): Nepal's Ambassador to India, Dr Shankar Prasad Sharma on the occasion of Diwali Utsav in Delhi on Tuesday said people-to-people relations can never break between India and Nepal.

Placing top priority on people to people connect between India and Nepal for bolstering ties, Sharma responded to ANI's question and said, "People to people, civilizational and religion relation can never break even if countries might have differences, people to people relation can never end and we need to strengthen Nepal- India relationship."

He also spoke on India- Nepal relations and expressed that when people-to-people relation gets strong then it is sustainable. "In present times, world economic cooperation like trade, investment and tourism has high value. We are working towards that. In the last six months after a visit by both PMs, many development works have progressed."

Sharma was at the Diwali Utsav celebration hosted by MEA MoS Meenakashi Lekhi where the event was organized to give a glimpse of the grandeur of Diwali to the Ambassadors.

On the occasion, Lekhi said "We perform Diwali and Ramayana here, year and year on, so that, the value system gets translated to the next generation. Ramayana teaches us the value of being a good son and the value of being a good wife, the value of being a wonderful brother, as Ram continued with all his relationships and gave his best in every relationship. That is what the story of Ram is all about. And the end is the victory of good over evil."

Nepal's Ambassador to India also shared how Diwali is celebrated in his country, he said, "Sitaji is from Nepal and it is linked to Ramayan and the festival of Diwali. In Nepal, it is celebrated for 5 days on the first two days gods are worshipped, third and fourth days, animals are worshipped and the fifth day is a reunion for brother and sister which is called Bhai Tika in Nepal, similar to Bhai Dooj in India which is very important for people to people relationship." (ANI)

