Tel Aviv [Israel], March 11 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Ministry of Economy and Industry is publishing a quota allocation of 1,500 permits for professional foreign workers in the industrial sector. The Ministry said this is being done in order to "enable the continued operation and growth of factories, for the purpose of developing and strengthening the economy."

The amount of permit allocation may change if an increase is received to the industry quota.

The workers will be brought in as part of a private initiative from countries approved by the Population and Immigration Authority. (ANI/TPS)

