New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday met with Saudi counterpart Abdul Aziz bin Salman Al Saud, and held discussions on strengthening bilateral energy partnership and developments in the global energy markets.

Puri, who took charge of India's oil ministry last week, said Saudi Arabia is a central player in the international energy market.

"Had a warm and friendly discussion with His Royal Highness, Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman Al Saud, Minister of Energy of Saudi Arabia on strengthening bilateral energy partnership and developments in the global energy markets," Union minister Hardeep Singh tweeted.

Puri also conveyed his desire to work with Prince Abdulaziz to bring greater predictability and calm in the global oil markets.

"Saudi Arabia is a central player in the international energy market. I conveyed my desire to work with His Royal Highness Prince Abdulaziz to bring greater predictability and calm in the global oil markets, and also to see hydrocarbons become more affordable," the minister said.

He further highlighted the crucial role of Saudi Arabia in the rapidly growing energy needs of India in the coming years.

"Highlighted the crucial role of Saudi Arabia in rapidly growing energy needs of India in the coming years, and my strong desire to work with His Royal Highness to further diversify our bilateral strategic energy partnership beyond buyer-seller to see greater two-way investments," he said in a subsequent tweet. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)