Manila [Philippines], September 5 (ANI/Xinhua): The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 20,019 new COVID-19 infections on Sunday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 2,080,984.

The DOH also reported 173 coronavirus-related deaths, raising the country's death toll to 34,234, and added five laboratories that failed to submit data.

Also Read | Ivermectin 'Horse Dewormer' Overdoses Overwhelm Oklahoma Hospitals Leaving Gunshot Victims Hard Time Getting Care, Claim Reports; Administration Denies News.

The Philippines, which has around 110 million population, has tested over 17.5 million people since the outbreak in January 2020. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)