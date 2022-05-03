Copenhagen [Denmark], May 3 (ANI): Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen on Tuesday said that the green strategic partnership will bring Denmark and India closer and together.

Addressing the members of the Indian community in the presence of PM Narendra Modi, Frederiksen said, "I truly hope and believe that this partnership (green strategic partnership) will bring us even closer and together."

The Danish PM said that this partnership will bring green jobs and new opportunities for all the countries. She also said, "I would also like to say that two years ago, PM Modi and I agreed on a strategic partnership, first of its kind for both of our countries. it is very amazing for a small country like Denmark, that we are the first country to have a strategic partnership with great India and by joining hands and minds we aim to find new ways forward."

Referring to the Ukraine crisis, Frederiksen said that India and Denmark should stand up for them.

"Right now, of course, the war in Ukraine, reminds us that democratic nations like India and Denmark must stand up for the principles and for the values we believe in," she said.

The Danish PM expressed her happiness over working with PM Modi and said, "First of all I would like to say it's a great pleasure to be here today with you. I am very honoured to work with you PM Modi in Denmark."

"I think together today we show how strong ties we have-of friendship, of families. All this is not least because of all of you. Thank you to all Indians living in Denmark and working in Denmark, making a real positive contribution to Danish society. Thank you all of you!" she added.

PM Modi's Denmark visit started shortly after concluding his Berlin visit on Tuesday.

During his visit, PM Modi also took a private tour of the residence of his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen. The Prime Minister was accompanied by the Danish PM during the tour. (ANI)

