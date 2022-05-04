PM Modi arrives in Paris on final leg of his three-nation visit [Photo/ANI]

Paris [France], May 4 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in the French capital Paris on Wednesday on the final leg of his three-nation visit.

During his visit, PM Modi will meet the newly re-elected French President Emmanuel Macron.

PM Modi's visit to France is third on the list of the three-nation visit, which included Germany and Denmark.

Earlier, in a statement, PM Modi said, "I will stopover in Paris to meet my friend, President Macron. President Macron has very recently been re-elected, and my visit just ten days after the result will not only allow me to convey my personal congratulations in-person, but also reaffirm the close friendship between the two countries."

PM Modi further stated, "This will also give us the opportunity to set the tone for the next phase of the India-France Strategic Partnership."

He said that both the leaders will share assessments on various regional and global issues and will take stock of ongoing bilateral cooperation.

"It is my firm belief that two countries that share such similar vision and values for the global order, must work in close cooperation with each other," he added. (ANI)

