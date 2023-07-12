By Tanmay Sakalley

Paris [France], July 12 (ANI): Indian Ambassador to France Jawed Ashraf on Wednesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi attending Bastille Day celebrations in France is a sign that the India-France strategic partnership is very close, strong and its role will increase in time to come.

PM Modi attending July 14 Bastille Day celebrations as the guest of honour in Paris “is a sign that India and France's strategic partnership is very close. It is very strong and its role will increase in the coming times, not only for both of us, not only for Europe and India but also for the whole world,” the Indian Ambassador to France said.

Jawed Ashraf said India-France relations are important. He added that the present moment is India’s moment and the whole world says this.

“You saw the Prime Minister's visit to America last month. This year, we have the presidency of the G20 and the Prime Minister was also invited to the G7 conference and in January also, we had a summit of the Global South in which 125 countries participated,” Ashraf said.

He added that: “India's time has come and due to India's progress, democracy, social stability and peace, India has made a place for itself.”

Ashraf said India is playing a positive role in the world and has emerged as a global solution provider.

“It (India) has emerged as a global solution provider and Prime Minister's biggest contribution in this has been because of his vision, his proactive approach. So because of all these things, India is getting this honour in a way. In the context of India-France relations and in the context of a global role of India. So, this is a very important moment to put all these things in front,” the Indian Ambassador to France said.

PM Modi will be the Guest of Honour at the Bastille Day Parade of France on July 14, where the tri-services of the Indian armed forces contingent would be participating.

French National Day, or Bastille Day, occupies a special place in French consciousness. This day commemorates the Storming of the Bastille Prison in 1789 during the French Revolution. The Bastille Day Parade is the highlight of the Bastille Day Celebrations.

Meanwhile, Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra on Wednesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will leave for his France, UAE visit on Thursday.

The Prime Minister will first visit France from July 13-14 at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi will depart tomorrow morning for his visits to France and UAE. The first segment will be his visit to France. The PM will reach Paris tomorrow. The PM will stay in France on July 13, 14 at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron,” Kwatra said during a special briefing on Prime Minister’s visit to France and UAE.

The foreign secretary said the visit comes as PM Modi’s sixth visit to France. “After PM Modi reaches tomorrow, he will meet France Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne and President of French Senate Gérard Larcher on the same day,” he said.

Kwatra said that on Thursday evening, the prime minister will interact with the Indian community which would be followed by a private dinner to be hosted by President Macron at Élysée Palace in honour of the prime minister.

The visit’s major ceremonial part will start on Friday wherein the Prime Minister will participate in Bastille Day celebrations. “Major ceremonial part of the visit will start on July 14. PM Modi will participate in the French National Day celebration- Bastille Day. This is a very special gesture extended by France to PM Modi. A large tri-services contingent from India will also participate in the Bastille Day Parade along with three Indian Air Force aircraft, which would also take part in the flypast after the Bastille Day celebrations,” the foreign secretary said. (ANI)

