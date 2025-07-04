Port of Spain [Trinidad and Tobago], July 4 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the dinner hosted by his Trinidad and Tobago counterpart, Kamla Persad-Bissessar on Thursday (local time). PM Modi noted that the food served on Sohari leaf during the dinner is of great cultural significance to the people of Trinidad and Tobago.

In the post on X, PM Modi stated, "The dinner hosted by Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar had food served on a Sohari leaf, which is of great cultural significance to the people of Trinidad & Tobago, especially those with Indian roots. Here, food is often served on this leaf during festivals and other special programmes."

During the dinner, PM Modi presented a replica of Ram Mandir and holy water from the Saryu River as well as from Mahakumbh held in Prayagraj, to Kamla Persad-Bissessar.

"At the dinner hosted by Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar, I presented a replica of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and holy water from the Saryu river as well as from the Mahakumbh held in Prayagraj. They symbolise the deep cultural and spiritual bonds between India and Trinidad & Tobago," PM Modi posted on X.

Earlier, PM Modi and Kamla Persad-Bissessar addressed the Indian community members in Port of Spain. PM Modi said that the Indian community event in Port of Spain was made even more special by the presence of Kamla Persad-Bissessar. He thanked Bissessar for her kind words and emphasis on strong friendship between two nations.

In a post on X, PM Modi stated, "Today's community programme in Port of Spain was made even more special by the distinguished presence of Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar. I thank her for the kind words and the emphasis on strong India-Trinidad & Tobago friendship."

During the Indian community event, Kamla Persad-Bissessar praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, calling him a "transformational force who has refined governance of India." She stated that PM Modi has modernised India's economy through his visionary and futuristic initiatives.

She said, "This evening we are graced by the presence of someone near and dear to us. We are graced by a leader whose visit is not just a matter of protocol, but a profound honour for us and so I am deeply privileged to join everyone here to welcome one of the world's most respected, most admired visionary leaders, the honourable Shri Narendra Modiji, Prime Minister of the Republic of India and his delegation on this very historic state visit to Trinidad and Tobago. Prime Minister Modi, your presence is a great inspiration to all of us, particularly to the Indo-Trinidadian community, whose roots are planted and the same blessed Indian soil from which you emerged."

"This special community diaspora event is part of a packed schedule of official engagements, including an address to a joint assembly of our parliament and that will take place tomorrow, as well as the signing of several memoranda of understanding between our two nations. So, tonight we honour revered cultural and familial bonds between our people. These bonds that transcend time and distance, uniting us in a shared history and a shared future. Prime Minister Modi, you are a transformational force who has refined governance of India and positioned your country as a prominent and dominant global power. Through your visionary and futuristic initiatives, you have modernised the Indian economy. You have empowered over a billion citizens, and above all, you have instilled pride in the hearts of all Indians all over the world and yet it's not only your governance, sir, but it is your reverence for heritage that has brought us together tonight," she added.

PM Modi began his first official visit to Trinidad and Tobago on Thursday (local time) with a ceremonial Guard of Honour at Piarco International Airport, where he was received by Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar along with 38 ministers and four Members of Parliament of the Caribbean nation.

PM Modi has shared highlights from the special welcome in Port of Spain on social media platform X. The video shows PM Modi being welcomed by his Trinidad and Tobago counterpart Kamla Persad-Bissessar. Upon his arrival in Port of Spain, PM Modi was given a ceremonial welcome.

The people of Trinidad and Tobago greeted PM Modi with enthusiasm, dancing to the beat of drums and showcasing traditional music and performances that reflected a blend of local and Indian culture. PM Modi also interacted with members of the Indian diaspora who had gathered at Piarco International Airport to welcome him.

While sharing the video on X, PM Modi wrote, "May the friendship between India-Trinidad & Tobago flourish in the times to come! Highlights from a special welcome in Port of Spain."

PM Modi's visit to Trinidad and Tobago is part of a broader five-nation tour taking place from July 2 to July 9. His stop in Trinidad and Tobago is expected to boost bilateral relations, with a focus on areas such as digital finance, renewable energy, health, and information technology. (ANI)

