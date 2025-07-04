London, July 04: In a wildly audacious and satirical move, British YouTuber Max Fosh faked his own death and held a funeral in Italy to claim a meagre refund of £37.28 (around INR 4,300) from an airline. The stunt was part of a video titled “I Technically Died,” which has already amassed over 20 lakh views on YouTube.

Fosh explained that he was denied a refund for a missed flight due to a clause stating refunds are only granted in the event of a passenger’s death. Determined to expose what he saw as a manipulative airline policy, Fosh flew to the Principality of Seborga—a self-declared micronation in northern Italy. There, the head of state, Princess Nina Menegatto, issued him a one-time death certificate, officially declaring him deceased under Seborgan jurisdiction. What Is the Scarf Challenge? Know All About the Viral TikTok Trend That Killed 12-Year-Old Boy in UK.

Going all in on the act, Fosh even staged a full funeral with hired mourners to make the setup appear convincing. His satirical video, while comedic in tone, aimed to spotlight the harsh refund policies that, he claimed, have caused people to lose thousands of pounds. UK Man Abandons Haircut Midway To Help Policeman Under Attack on Street, Video Goes Viral.

Despite submitting the Seborgan certificate and receiving a positive response from the airline, Fosh ultimately refrained from claiming the refund. His lawyer warned that while it wasn’t outright fraud, it bordered on fraudulent behaviour. “He told me off and said that I mustn’t claim the money,” Fosh said, ending the video with a strong disclaimer: “Please, please do not do this to yourself at home.”

