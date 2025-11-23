Johannesburg [South Africa], November 23 (ANI): During the second session of the G20 Leaders' Summit in Johannesburg, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (local time) stressed the urgent need to enhance international cooperation for disaster preparedness and response.

Pointing to the rising frequency and impact of natural disasters worldwide, he described them as a major challenge for humanity. He noted that India had established the Disaster Risk Reduction Working Group during its 2023 G20 presidency to strengthen global collaboration in this area and commended South Africa for prioritising the issue.

"Natural disasters continue to pose a major challenge to humanity. This year as well, they have impacted a large portion of the global population. These events clearly highlight the need to strengthen international cooperation for effective disaster preparedness and response. To support this idea, India formed the Disaster Risk Reduction Working Group during its G20 Presidency. I also congratulate South Africa for giving priority to this important agenda," PM Modi said during his address.

PM Modi called for a shift from a "response-centric" to a "development-centric" approach to building disaster resilience. Highlighting India's belief that space technology should serve all of humanity, he proposed a G20 Open Satellite Data Partnership to make satellite data from G20 space agencies more accessible and valuable, particularly for the Global South.

He also emphasised the importance of critical minerals for sustainable growth and clean energy. To support innovation and reduce reliance on primary mining, he introduced the G20 Critical Minerals Circularity Initiative, which aims to encourage recycling, urban mining, second-life batteries, joint research, and standardised technologies.

"Partnership. This initiative will make satellite data and analysis from G20 space agencies more accessible, interoperable, and useful--especially for countries in the Global South. Sustainability and clean energy are essential for global growth. Critical minerals are crucial for this and should be seen as a shared resource for humanity. That's why India proposes the G20 Critical Minerals Circularity Initiative which can drive innovations such as recycling, urban mining, and second-life batteries. Investing in circularity will lower dependence on primary mining, easing pressure on supply chains and benefiting the environment. This initiative can also enable joint research, common technology standards, and pilot recycling facilities in the Global South," the Prime Minister said.

Recalling the commitments made at the 2023 New Delhi G20 Summit to triple renewable energy capacity and double energy-efficiency rates by 2030, Modi urged developed nations to deliver affordable climate finance and technology on schedule. He warned that climate change is increasingly threatening agriculture and global food security, noting that farmers in many countries struggle to access essential resources.

He highlighted India's efforts, including the world's largest food security, health insurance, and crop insurance programs, as well as its promotion of Shree Anna (millets) as nutritious and environmentally friendly "superfoods." He further called for a G20 roadmap based on the Deccan Principles agreed in New Delhi.

"During the New Delhi G20 Summit, we agreed to triple renewable energy and double energy-efficiency rates by 2030. To achieve this goal, developed countries will have to fulfil their commitments to provide affordable climate finance and technology in a time-bound manner. Due to climate change and other challenges, the threat to our agriculture sector and food security is becoming more severe. In many countries, farmers face growing difficulties in accessing fertilizers, technology, credit, insurance, and markets. India is making its own efforts to address these issues," the Prime Minister said.

"In India, we run the world's largest food security and nutrition support program. We also run the world's biggest health insurance program and the largest crop insurance scheme. We are emphasizing Shree Anna, or millets, which are superfoods for both nutrition and the environment. During the Delhi G20, we agreed on the Deccan Principles regarding these issues. Now, based on these principles, we should develop a G20 roadmap," he added.

PM Modi concluded by underscoring that resilience cannot be built in isolation. He urged the G20 to adopt integrated strategies that connect nutrition, public health, sustainable agriculture, and disaster preparedness to strengthen global security.

"Resilience cannot be built in silos. The G20 should promote comprehensive strategies that strengthen global security by connecting nutrition, public health, sustainable agriculture, and disaster preparedness," PM Modi said.

The G20 Summit 2025 concludes on November 23. (ANI)

