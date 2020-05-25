World News | PM Modi Greets Abu Dhabi Crown Prince on Eid-ul-Fitr

World. (File Image)

New Delhi [India], May 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation with Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and conveyed greetings on Eid-ul-Fitr to the government and people of UAE.

A PMO release said that the two leaders expressed satisfaction about the effective cooperation between the two countries during the COVID-19 pandemic situation.

The Prime Minister thanked the Crown Prince for the support extended to Indian citizens in United Arab Emirates.

The Prime Minister also conveyed his best wishes for the good health and well-being of the Crown Prince, the royal family and the people of the UAE.

The Prime Minister referred to his conversation with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi in a tweet and said India-UAE cooperation has grown stronger during COVID-19 challenge. (ANI)

