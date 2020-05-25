Eid-Ul-Fitr 2020: PM Narendra Modi Wishes Eid Mubarak to UAE Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed

UAE Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed and Indian PM Narendra Modi. (Photo Credit: PTI)

New Delhi, May 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday conveyed his warm wishes of Eid-Ul-Fitr to Crown Prince of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. In his message, PM Modi thanked the Deputy Supreme Commander of the United Arab Emirates Armed Forces for the cooperation extended to Indian citizens in UAE.

PM Modi took to Twitter and wrote, "Conveyed Eid-ul-Fitr greetings to His Highness @MohamedBinZayed and the friendly people of UAE. Thanked him for the cooperation extended to Indian citizens in UAE. India-UAE cooperation has grown even stronger during the COVID-19 challenge." Eid Mubarak 2020: PM Narendra Modi Extends Greetings on Eid ul-Fitr, Hopes the Festival to Deepen the Spirit of Brotherhood, Compassion & Harmony.

Here's what PM Modi wrote:

The Indian Premier also wished his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina on Eid-ul-Fitr. He informed that they discussed the impact of cyclone Amphan and the present COVID-19 situation. PM wrote, ""Spoke to PM Sheikh Hasina to wish her & the friendly people of Bangladesh, a happy & prosperous Eid-ul-Fitr. We discussed the impact of cyclone #Amphan & the present COVID-19 situation. Reiterated India’s continued support to Bangladesh in this challenging time."

Here's the tweet by PM Modi:

Earlier in the day, Border Security Force (BSF) personnel exchanged sweets with Border Guards Bangladesh men at the Indo-Bangladesh border at Fulbari border outpost near Siliguri on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.