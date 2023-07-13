Paris [France], July 13 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held delegation-level talks with French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne in Paris.

The Prime Minister, who arrived in Paris earlier in the day on a two-day official visit, was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the airport.

Also Read | EU-Mercosur Trade Deal: A Tale of Two Cattle Breeders.

He was welcomed by French Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne at the airport.

PM Modi was also given a rousing welcome by members of the Indian diaspora in Paris.

Also Read | White House Drugs Case: No Fingerprints, DNA Sample or Leads From Cocaine Found at the White House, Says Secret Service.

He also met President of the French Senate Gerard Larcher at the Senate building.

PM Modi will join French President Emmanuel Macron for the French National Day in Paris as the Guest of Honour on April 14.

An Indian tri-services contingent will be part of the Bastille Day Parade, while Indian Air Force aircraft will perform a fly-past on the occasion.

PM Modi's France visit coincides with the 25th anniversary of the "strategic partnership" between the two countries. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)