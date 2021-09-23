Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with the select heads of corporates that have the potential to invest significantly in India.

Washington DC [US], September 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, on the first day of a three-day US visit, met with Cristiano R Amon, President and Chief executive officer (CEO) of Qualcomm in Washington DC.

Qualcomm is a US multinational corporation, which creates semiconductors, software and services related to wireless technology.

This is part of series of meeting that Prime Minister Modi will undertake with select heads of corporates that have the potential to invest significantly in India. Aside from Qualcomm head, Prime Minister is slated to meet the leadership of Adobe, Blackstone, General Atomics and First Solar.

Prime Minister Modi arrived in Washington on Wednesday for his much-touted US visit. He received a warm welcome from the members of the Indian community at Joint Base Andrews in Washington DC.

According to a source, the CEOs that Prime Minister is slated to meet, represent diverse areas from technology, the IT sector to finance to defence to renewable energy.

"I think it is a very good mix of CEOs, that would be meeting Prime Minister Modi on a one to one basis, investments in the United States have been very important and very significant in India's recent development activities in line with our major economic initiatives, the flagship program. In particular what we call Make in India," the source had added.

Later today, Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to meet Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

US President Joe Biden will host PM Modi at the White House on September 24, this is going to be the first in-person meeting between the two leaders after Biden took over as the US President on January 20. (ANI)

