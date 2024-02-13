Abu Dhabi, February 13: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held wide-ranging talks with the UAE's President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to take forward the bilateral strategic partnership. Modi was received at the airport by Mohamed bin Zayed where they hugged each other. He was later given a guard of honour.

"Immensely grateful to my brother, HH @MohamedBinZayed for taking the time to receive me at Abu Dhabi airport," Modi posted on X. "I thank you for this grand welcome of me and my team. As you said, I feel that whenever I have come here, I have always felt that I have come to my home and family," Prime Minister Modi said in his opening remarks at the bilateral meeting with the UAE President. PM Modi UAE Visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Arrives in United Arab Emirates To Hold Talks With Top Leadership and Inaugurate First Hindu Temple in Abu Dhabi (Watch Video)

"We have met five times in the last seven months. Today, there is a mutual partnership between India and UAE in every sector," he said. Modi, who will inaugurate the Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) Mandir, the first Hindu stone temple in Abu Dhabi, on Wednesday, said: "The BAPS temple in the UAE is an example of your affinity for India." PM Narendra Modi, UAE President Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Introduce UPI RuPay Card Service in Abu Dhabi (Watch Video)

PM Modi Holds Wide-ranging Talks with UAE President

My remarks during meeting with HH @MohamedBinZayed in Abu Dhabi.https://t.co/lfLaOZ2LGp — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 13, 2024

He said the construction of the BAPS temple in Abu Dhabi would not be possible without the support from the UAE's leadership. India are the UAE are going to sign a bilateral investment treaty, the Prime Minister said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)