Berlin [Germany], May 3 (ANI): PM Narendra Modi and Danish PM Mette Frederiksen on Tuesday interacted with top CEOs of India and Denmark and during the meeting, PM Modi invited Danish businesses to invest in India, said newly appointed Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra.

Kwatra was addressing a press briefing at the conclusion of the second leg of Prime Minister Modi's Europe visit on Tuesday (local time).

"In the high profile business event, two PMs (PM Modi and Danish PM) also interacted with top CEOs of India and Denmark. During this interaction, PM Modi invited Danish businesses to associate with and invest in India's economic growth story," Kwatra said.

He said that 17 Danish CEOs and 13 Indian CEOs were also present at this business event.

"It was also clearly recognised at the event that India and Denmark and the private sector stakeholders need to highlight and project the success and strength of commercial partnerships between both the countries to the whole world," Kwatra added.

Foreign Secretary gave further details about PM Modi's visit to Denmark. He said that after the business event, PM Modi interacted with the Indian diaspora with great energy and enthusiasm.

Kwatra informed that tomorrow, PM Modi will participate in the second India-Nordic summit with the Prime Ministers of Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden and Norway. However, prior to the start of the summit, PM Modi will also hold bilateral summit meetings with the leaders of Norway, Iceland, Finland and Sweden. (ANI)

