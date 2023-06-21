Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

New York [US], June 21 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday led the Yoga Day event at the United Nations Headquarters in New York on the occasion of the ninth International Day of Yoga.

Visuals show people on the UN Headquarters lawns performing yoga along with PM Modi and other dignitaries.

Earlier at the event, PM Modi also paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at the UN Headquarters' lawns.

The Yoga Day event led by PM Modi also saw participation from the President of the 77th United Nations General Assembly, Csaba Korosi, New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

Also participating in the event was digital evangelist Vala Afshar, award-winning storyteller Jay Shetty, Indian chef and restaurateur Vikas Khanna and Grammy award winner Ricky Kej.

The function saw attendance by personalities and influencers from all walks of life including diplomats, officials, academicians, health professionals, technocrats, industry leaders, media personalities, artists, spiritual leaders, and yoga practitioners, among others.

People from more than 180 countries joined the PM for the Yoga Day programme.

The Prime Minister is presently on his maiden state visit to the United States, during which he will lead celebrations of International Yoga Day at the United Nations Headquarters.

People have gathered in huge numbers for the International Day of Yoga celebration at the United Nations Headquarters in New York. (ANI)

