Mumbai, June 21: Artificial intelligence has triggered layoffs in the news industry as Germany's leading newspaper, Bild, known as the largest-selling publication in Europe, has unveiled a cost-cutting initiative worth €100 million. This program will result in approximately 200 job cuts. The company has warned staff that it expects to make further editorial cuts due to “the opportunities of artificial intelligence”.

Axel Springer SE, Europe's largest media publisher and owner of Bild, informed its staff via email that positions such as editors, print production staff, subeditors, proofreaders, and photo editors will undergo significant changes or cease to exist altogether, The Guardian reported, citing a report from the rival newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine (FAZ). “Unfortunately be parting ways with colleagues who have tasks that in the digital world are performed by AI and/or automated processes. Editors, print production staff, subeditors, proofreaders and photo editors will no longer exist as they do today,” the company mail read. AI Triggering Layoffs? Artificial Intelligence Cost Nearly 4,000 Employees Their Jobs in May in US, Says Report.

In February, CEO Mathias Döpfner made a significant announcement regarding the company's strategic shift toward becoming a "fully digital media company." Building upon this direction, the recent communication highlights the significant role that AI tools, such as ChatGPT, can play in revolutionizing the landscape of independent journalism. Döpfner expressed his belief that these tools possess the potential to substantially enhance the quality of journalism or even potentially serve as a complete replacement for it.

In his foresight, CEO Mathias Döpfner anticipated that artificial intelligence would excel in tasks like information aggregation. Consequently, he stressed the importance of publishers prioritising delivering exceptional original content, such as investigative journalism and distinctive commentary. Döpfner emphasised this would be important to stay relevant in the evolving media landscape. Artificial Intelligence Based Technologies Will Snatch Away 8 Lakh Jobs in Hong Kong by 2028, Predicts Study.

It should be noted that Axel Springer SE is not the first news publisher to explore the potential of artificial intelligence; several other prominent media organizations have also recognised its value. For instance, BuzzFeed recently announced its intention to utilize AI to "enhance" content and online quizzes. Similarly, in the United Kingdom, the Daily Mirror and the Daily Express have shown interest in exploring the applications of artificial intelligence within their operations.

