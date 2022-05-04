Copenhagen [Denmark], May 4 (ANI): After a productive Denmark visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emplaned for Paris on Wednesday, for his final leg of the three-nation visit.

"Strengthened bilateral ties with Denmark. Enhanced collaborations with the Nordic countries and the region. PM @narendramodi's visit to Copenhagen concludes. PM Modi now leaves for Paris to hold talks with the French President @EmmanuelMacron," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson said in a tweet.

Also Read | Pakistan Drops Further on World Press Freedom Index, Down to 157th Position.

The Prime Minister said his Denmark visit was productive and covered different spheres ranging engagements.

"The programmes covered different spheres ranging from diplomatic meetings, boosting cultural and commercial linkages and engagement with the Indian community. I thank PM Frederiksen, the Government and people of Denmark," PM Modi tweeted.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War: ‘NATO Transport With Weapons for Ukraine Will Be Destroyed’, Says Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu.

He said the India-Nordic Summit gave a great platform to discuss ways to boost ties with the Nordic nations.

"The bilateral meetings with Nordic leaders were also productive. I look forward to working with them in various sectors aimed at furthering prosperity," he said.

This visit to Paris comes after days after French President Emmanuel Macron was re-elected.

Earlier, PM Modi had said that this visit will not only allow him to convey his congratulations to Macron but also reaffirm the close friendship between the two countries.

"This will also give us the opportunity to set the tone for the next phase of the India-France Strategic Partnership," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)