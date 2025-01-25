New Delhi [India], January 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Saturday.

PM Modi extended a warm welcome to Prabowo Subianto at the Hyderabad House. The two leaders warmly greeted each other and shook hands before proceeding for meeting.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal noted that the discussions between the two leaders will further bolster the relationship between India and Indonesia.

"Furthering ties with an important partner in India's 'Act East' policy. PM @narendramodi extended a warm welcome to President @prabowo of Indonesia at the Hyderabad House. Discussions to further bolster India - Indonesia relationship lie ahead," Jaiswal posted on X.

Earlier in the day, Indonesia's President Prabowo Subianto paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat. He laid a wreath at Rajghat and signed the visitors book. Subianto was accompanied by Minister of State for External Affairs (MoS) Pabitra Margherita.

Prabowo Subianto received ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. The ceremonial welcome highlights the significance of the visit and sets the stage for enhanced diplomatic discussions between India and Indonesia.

"A special welcome for a special friend! President Droupadi Murmu @rashtrapatibhvn & PM @narendramodi warmly welcomed President @prabowo of Indonesia on his maiden State Visit to India. President @prabowo received a ceremonial welcome & Guard of Honour at the Rashtrapati Bhavan forecourt," Randhir Jaiswal posted on X.

Prabowo Subianto is the Chief Guest for India's 76th Republic Day celebrations. His visit marks his first State Visit to India since assuming office in October 2024.

Prabowo Subianto said Indonesia considers India a "very great friend" and expressed his commitment to promoting closer cooperation and closer partnership with India.

Indonesia's President said, "I just express my deepest appreciation and the great honour I received today. I have been officially invited to India. Indonesia considers India a very great friend. India was one of the first countries, maybe the first country to recognise our independence, to support us in our struggle for independence, we will never forget what India did to help us. I am very honoured today and I am doubly honoured that tomorrow I will be the chief guest at your Republic Day parade."

"So, Madam President, I would like to express my deepest thanks. Excellency, Prime Minister Modi, just to express to you that I 'm committed to promoting closer cooperation, closer partnership with India. That is my determination," he added.

According to MEA's earlier press release, India and Indonesia share warm and friendly ties spanning over millenia. As a Comprehensive Strategic Partner, Indonesia is an important pillar in India's Act East Policy and our vision of the Indo-Pacific. The State Visit of Indonesia's President will provide an opportunity for the leaders to undertake a comprehensive review of bilateral ties as well as to discuss regional and global issues of mutual interest. (ANI)

