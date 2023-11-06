Islamabad, Nov 6 (PTI) Top leaders of Pakistan's two leading parties, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), have decided to work together for the betterment of the country, it was reported on Monday.

Former premier Nawaz Sharif and ex-president Asif Ali Zardari held telephonic contact and discussed the political situation among other things, according to sources familiar with the development.

Sources said that the two leaders talked over the phone three days after the return of 73-year-old PML-N supremo Sharif from his four years of self-imposed exile on October 21, but it was kept secret from the media.

Zardari, 68, had called to congratulate Sharif on his return from London.

PPP Chairman and Zadari's son, Bilawal-Bhutto Zardari, also confirmed that the telephonic conversation took place last month after Sharif's return.

"This has been reported today (Monday) but it's old news. PPP's doors are open to all political parties and this should not be a very big development," he said.

Geo News reported that both the leaders in their conversation agreed that all stakeholders will play their role in saving the economic crisis-hit Pakistan.

They also agreed to take important decisions to provide relief to the inflation-hit masses. The two leaders were also expected to hold a meeting.

The contact came to light as various political parties were preparing to launch their respective campaigns for the general election on February 8. Different parties are looking for electoral alliances and making contacts.

The Muttahida Qaumi-Movement Pakistan (MQM-P), a Karachi-based party, announced that PML-N leaders and former premier Shehbaz Sharif contacted its leader Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and invited him to meet his elder brother Nawaz.

Separately, Sharifs have started political activities and meeting party leaders in Lahore.

