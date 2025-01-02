Gilgit [PoGB], January 2 (ANI): Protests have erupted in the Nagar district of Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan in response to the ongoing violence in Parachinar and police actions against protesters in Sindh and Punjab, according to a report by the Pamir Times.

In Nagar district, protesters blocked the Karakoram Highway in solidarity with the people of Parachinar. The protestors expressed outrage over the escalating violence in Parachinar, where residents have been demanding justice for victims of ongoing killings and the disruption caused by road blockades in the region. The protest in Nagar was organised by activists and residents who called for an end to the bloodshed and road closures.

The Pamir Times reported that the protests also responded to the heavy-handed police action against demonstrators. A protest organised by the Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) party turned violent as police used tear gas and shelling to disperse the crowd at Numaish Chowrangi. The MWM had called for nationwide protests to show solidarity with the people of Parachinar, who have been holding sit-ins to highlight their demand for peace and justice.

Protesters in the PoGB region condemned the law enforcement response, accusing the government of using force to silence those demanding justice.

According to Pamir Times, a protester in Karachi stated, "Protest is the only way left for us to raise our voice against violence and killings. If police use force on peaceful protesters, where can we go to express our concerns?"

The protests also targeted Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, who was accused of authorising the police crackdown in Sindh and Punjab.

The road blockade by the administration in Parachinar has halted medical shipments and led to severe shortages of food and other essential goods, exacerbating the already critical situation in the area.

As the situation remains tense, the protest in Nagar district reflects growing anger over the government's handling of regional violence and the suppression of peaceful demonstrations. (ANI)

