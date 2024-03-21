Gilgit-Baltistan [PoK], March 21 (ANI): The residents of the Ishkoman area in Gilgit Baltistan (GB) staged a protest to raise their voices against the shortages of flour.

The general public now suffers due to the revocation of subsidies on wheat and flour in the region, as the high prices of these commodities put them under immense financial pressure amid skyrocketing inflation.

The people of Gilgit Baltistan now suffer because of the revoked subsidies on wheat and flour, while other provinces under Pakistani administration get relaxation in the holy month of Ramadan.

A local leader, while comparing the conditions in GB and other provinces, said, "Maryam Nawaz (the newly elected CM of Pakistani Punjab) is giving a subsidy of PKR 32 billion just for the month of Ramadan. And we, the people of GB, are not being given a subsidy of a mere PKR 12 billion each year. All our so-called elected representatives who enjoy the helm of power because of us must feel ashamed for not raising our issues with the right people."

Another leader, while addressing the public, said that if they would not give us what was decided between us and the government, we would get ready to struggle for our demands.

"If they give us what has been decided between us and the government this time, it is ok. Otherwise, we will discuss between ourselves and get ready to struggle for our demands. They may create hindrances for us but we are ready to face anything. As of now, we will arrange just one table talk with the Tehseeldar and other authorities," he said.

Further highlighting the need for a transparent system, he said, "We now demand a transparent system to reveal every allocation that is being made to the people of GB. So that our issues get resolved, keeping our benefit in mind. Every single citizen of GB must know what is our right and how much quantity is being given to us."

The people of Gilgit-Baltistan have repeatedly raised these issues. However, not much has improved in the last ten months.

Previously, the residents of Chilas in GB had organised a similar protest over load shedding, yet another problem faced by the people of GB.

At that time, the residents of the Chilas Shaheen Colony area blocked the roads to make their voices heard by the local administration.

The residents had complained that they had not received electricity for seven days.

Additionally, they have also mentioned that, because of the administration's ignorance, dirty and contaminated water is getting mixed with the drinking and household water supply of the area, raising the number of water-related ailments amongst locals.

The people now demanded that the responsible authority come to the area, take responsibility for the ignorance and answer their grievances. (ANI)

