Warsaw, Dec 22 (AP) Poland on Wednesday reported 775 deaths from COVID-19 over the past day, the highest death toll in this latest wave of infection.

The last time the nation in central Europe recorded such a high number was in the spring, while vaccines were still being rolled out and when the region was a global hot spot for infection and death.

A spokesman for the Health Ministry said that most of those who died in the past 24 hours were not vaccinated.

The European Union nation of 38 million has now reported nearly 93,000 virus deaths. It has a vaccination rate of 54.8per cent. (AP)

