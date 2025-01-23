Budapest, Jan 23 (AP) Police in Hungary said Thursday they were investigating bomb threats that were sent to more than 240 schools across the country, resulting in classes being cancelled at some schools.

The threats, which came in the form of emails, were identical in their text and likely sent by a single sender, police said in a statement. Officers were being dispatched to all affected institutions. No explosives or explosive devices were found in the buildings inspected so far, police added.

Gergely Gulyás, chief of staff to Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, said that “education in most schools in the country proceeds smoothly,” and that school administrators could decide for themselves whether to send students home.

He said Orbán on Thursday had consulted repeatedly with the interior minister and the minister in charge of Hungary's secret services.

The emails were sent from numerous email providers "including foreign ones,” Gulyás said. Hungarian secret services were in consultation with their counterparts in neighbouring Slovakia, where similar bomb threats were made last year, Gulyás said.

On Wednesday, numerous schools in around a dozen cities in Bulgaria also received bomb threats, according to Bulgarian public broadcaster BNT. (AP)

