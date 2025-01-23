Mumbai, January 23: On January 20, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order aimed at ending birthright citizenship in the United States. The executive order directs federal agencies in the United States to deny recognition of US citizenship for children born on American soil to parents who are in the country illegally or on temporary visas. While Donald Trump's order drew immediate backlash, there has reportedly been a rush for pre-term deliveries in America to beat the birthright citizenship deadline which will take effect on February 20.

Maternity Clinics in US Receiving Unusual Requests for Pre-Term Delivery

According to reports, maternity clinics across the United States have been receiving high number of unusual requests for pre-term delivery. Dr S D Rama, who runs a maternity clinic in New Jersey, has received a high number of pre-term delivery requests ever since President Donald Trump's executive order was issued on January 20. US Birthright Citizenship Rules Changed: Who Will Not Get US Citizenship After Donald Trump’s Executive Order? What Does It Mean for Indian Parents on Temporary Visas Like H-1B?

Speaking to TOI, Dr Rama said that most of the people who calling her or visiting her clinic are Indian women who are in their eighth or ninth month of pregnancy. She said that most of the women who pregnant at present are asking to schedule their C-sections before February 20. She also said there a few pregnant women who are a couple of months away from full term.

Doctors Advising Expectant Couples About Risks of Preterm Delivery

Speaking about a particular case, Dr Rama said that a seven month pregnant woman came to her with her husband to sign up for a preterm delivery. "She isn’t due until sometime in March," Dr Rama added. Dr S G Mukkala, an obstetrician and gynecologists in Texas, said that she has been advising couples about the risks to the mother and child even if preterm delivery is possible. Indian-American Lawmakers Oppose Executive Order on Birthright Citizenship.

Elaborating further, she said that some of the complications in preterm delivery include underdeveloped lungs, feeding problems, low birth weight, neurological complications, etc. The desperation among pregnant mothers especially Indians to beat the birthright citizenship deadline has become quite evident. It must be noted that children born from February 20 onwards to parents who aren't permanent residents will not be automatically entitled to birthright citizenship.

Birthright citizenship was a safe option for several expectant couples including Indians working in the United States as there is a huge backlog for green cards.

