Mumbai, January 23: An 8-year-old Malaysian boy experienced a sudden loss of vision while attending class. One day, when he was in his second grade, he shouted: ‘Teacher, why can’t I see anything?’He was rushed to the hospital, where doctors diagnosed him with severe Vitamin A deficiency affecting his optic nerves. Media reports suggest that the child likely suffered from optic atrophy, a condition where cells in the optic nerve deteriorate due to prolonged damage.

According to a report by Financial Express, The boy’s vision loss was traced back to his poor diet, which caused severe malnutrition. Since childhood, his meals consisted solely of chicken nuggets, sausages, and cookies, resulting in an extreme Vitamin A deficiency crucial for optic nerve health. Guillain Barre Syndrome: GBS Cases Rise to 59 in Pune, Campylobacter Jejuni Bacteria Is a Suspected Cause.

What Is Optic Atrophy?

Optic neuropathy occurs when the optic nerve, a bundle of fibres responsible for transmitting visual information from the eye to the brain, becomes damaged, potentially causing vision loss. This condition often results in a gradual, painless decline in vision. However, early detection allows for treatment using dietary supplements to restore deficient nutrients. If left untreated, it may progress to optic nerve atrophy, a permanent and irreversible condition. Amla Health Benefits: 5 Reasons To Include Indian Gooseberry in Your Diet.

Here’s How To Avoid It?

Vitamin A is essential for maintaining eye health. It supports the production of pigments needed for proper retinal function, and a deficiency can lead to night blindness. To prevent optic atrophy, ensure your diet includes enough Vitamin A, which is crucial for nourishing the cornea and maintaining proper eye moisture. Without sufficient Vitamin A, the eyes can become dry and struggle to function effectively, increasing the risk of optic nerve damage. Include Vitamin A-rich foods like carrots, spinach, and eggs in your diet to keep your eyes healthy.

