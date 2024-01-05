Perry (US), Jan 5 (AP) Multiple people were injured in a shooting inside a small-town Iowa high school early on Thursday, as students preparing for their first classes after winter break were forced to duck into classrooms, barricade themselves in offices or run for an exit, before the suspected shooter was found dead.

Authorities in Perry, Iowa, did not say how many people were shot, but hospitals confirmed receiving at least three patients.

Also Read | Iran Twin Blasts: ISIS Claims Responsibility for Suicide Bombings That Killed 84 During General Qasem Soleimani's Commemoration, Says Report.

The suspect died of what investigators believe is a self-inflicted gunshot wound, and at least one of the victims is a school administrator, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press. The official was not authorised to publicly discuss details of the investigation and spoke to The AP on condition of anonymity.

Perry has about 8,000 residents and is about 40 miles (64 kilometres) northwest of Des Moines, on the edge of the state capital's metropolitan area. It is home to a large pork-processing plant, and low-slung, single-story homes spread among trees now shorn of their leaves by winter. The high school and middle school are connected, sitting on the east edge of the town.

Also Read | Iran Blast: Investigators Suspect Suicide Bombers Launched Attack Killing 84 in Kerman As Purported Islamic State Claim Circulates.

High school senior Ava Augustus said she was in a counsellor's office, waiting for hers to arrive, when she heard three shots. She and other people barricaded the door, preparing to throw things if necessary, with a window being too small for an escape.

"And then we hear 'He is down. You can go out,'" Augustus said through tears. "And I run and you can just see glass everywhere, blood on the floor. I get to my car and they are taking a girl out of the auditorium who had been shot in her leg."

Three gunshot victims were taken by ambulance to Iowa Methodist Medical Centre in Des Moines, a spokesperson for its health system said. Some other patients were transported to a second hospital in Des Moines, a spokesperson for MercyOne Des Moines Medical Centre confirmed, declining to comment on the number of patients or their statuses.

In Washington, US Attorney General Merrick Garland was briefed on the shooting. FBI agents from the Omaha-Des Moines office are assisting with the investigation led by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.

The shooting occurred in the backdrop of Iowa's first-in-the-nation presidential caucuses. GOP candidate Vivek Ramaswamy had a campaign event scheduled in Perry at 9 am, about one-and-a-half miles (2.4 kilometres) from the high school but cancelled it to have a prayer and intimate discussion with area residents.

Mass shootings across the US have long brought calls for stricter gun laws from gun safety advocates, and Thursday's did within hours. But that idea has been a non-starter for many Republicans, particularly in rural, GOP-leaning states like Iowa.

As of July 2021, Iowa does not require a permit to purchase a handgun or carry a firearm in public, though it mandates a background check for a person buying a handgun without a permit.

Ramaswamy said the shooting is a sign of a "psychological sickness" in the country. In Des Moines, GOP rival and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said that gun violence "is more of a local and state issue" in an interview with the "Des Moines Register" and "NBC News".

The high school in Perry is part of the 1,785-student Perry Community School District. The town is more diverse than Iowa as a whole, with census figures showing that 31 per cent of the residents are Hispanic, compared to less than 7 per cent for the state. Those figures also show that nearly 19 per cent of the town's residents were born outside the US.

An active shooter was reported at 7:37 am on Thursday and officers arrived seven minutes later, Dallas County Adam Infante said. Emergency vehicles surrounded the middle and high school.

Zander Shelley, 15, was in a hallway when he heard gunshots and dashed into a classroom, according to his father, Kevin Shelley. Zander was grazed twice and hid in the classroom before texting his father at 7:36 am.

Kevin Shelley, who drives a garbage truck, told his boss he had to run. "It was the most scared I have been in my entire life," he said.

Rachael Kares, an 18-year-old senior, was wrapping up jazz band practice when she and her bandmates heard what she described as four gunshots, spaced apart.

"We all just jumped," Kares said. "My band teacher looked at us and yelled, 'Run!' So we ran."

Kares and many others from the school ran out past the football field, as she heard people yelling, "Get out! Get out!" She said she heard additional shots as she ran, but did not know how many. She was more concerned about getting home to her three-year-old son.

"At that moment, I did not care about anything except getting out because I had to get home with my son," she said.

Erica Jolliff said that her daughter, a ninth grader, reported getting rushed from the school grounds at 7:45 am. Distraught, Jolliff was still looking for her son Amir, a sixth grader, one hour later.

"I just want to know that he is safe and okay," Jolliff said. "They will not tell me nothing." (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)