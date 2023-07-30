Vatican City, July 30 (ANI): Pope Francis on Sunday urged Russia to rejoin the Black Sea Grain initiative to allow the export of Ukrainian grain to international markets in order to help mitigate the global food supply crunch worsened by the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, CNN reported.

Pope Francis said, "Let us not stop praying for the tormented Ukraine, where the war destroys everything, even the grain. And this is a serious offence to God, because grain is a gift from him to feed humanity, and the cry of the millions of hungry brothers and sisters goes up to heaven," according to CNN.

He added, "I appeal to my brothers, the authorities of the Russian Federation, so that the Black Sea initiative may be resumed, and grain may be transported safely," the report said.

Pope Francis' statement comes after Russia on July 17 withdrew from the Black Sea Grain initiative. It said that Russia was being stopped from adequately exporting its own food. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov announced Moscow will not renew the agreement, saying it "has been terminated," CNN reported.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said the main objective of the deal to supply grain to nations in need had not been realised. Putin said that the decision was taken as the pact eventually lost its meaning and was no more of any significance, according to Al Jazeera.

“The continuation of the ‘grain deal’ – which did not justify its humanitarian purpose – has lost its meaning,” Putin said, according to the article on the Kremlin’s website.

The Black Sea Grain deal was brokered by Turkey and the United Nations in July 2022. The deal allowed Ukraine to export grains to the international market through the Black Sea port. The United Nations has said the deal was important in stabilizing global food prices and bringing relief to the developing nations that depend on Ukrainian exports. (ANI)

