Lisbon (Portugal) December 13 (ANI/Xinhua): Portugal reported on Sunday 4,413 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the national tally to 344,700, the country's health ministry reported.

Meanwhile, 88 more COVID-19 deaths were recorded, taking the country's death toll to 5,461, it said.

The ministry also reported 4,805 more recoveries, lifting the national total to 268,453. (ANI/Xinhua)

