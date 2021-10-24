Kabul [Afghanistan], October 24 (ANI): Power has been restored in a dozen Afghan provinces, including Kabul, Xinhua reported citing the Afghan national power company statement on Sunday.

"The Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS) personnel completed the restoration of a destroyed electricity tower in Qala-e-Muradbig area of Kabul province at midday on Sunday. The imported electricity has been extended to Kabul and downstream provinces. The power supply is now back to normal," DABS said in a statement.

This comes after a power pylon was destroyed on Thursday after a bomb explosion in the area on the northern outskirts of Kabul. On Saturday, the Taliban arrested three suspected men on charges of initiating the blast.

Meanwhile, Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) officially claimed responsibility for detonating a power pylon that cut the main power line to Kabul and left the Afghan capital in complete darkness.

Afghanistan has been facing power shortages. The Asian country has imported electricity from neighboring countries, including Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Iran, Xinhua reported. (ANI)

