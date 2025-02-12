World News | President Macron Sees off PM Modi at Airport on Conclusion of France Visit, Shares Warm Hug

Marseille [France], February 12 (ANI): In a special gesture of friendship, French President Emmanuel Macron came to see off Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Marseille airport ahead of his departure to the US at the conclusion of his visit to France. The two leaders shared a warm hug.

PM Modi said in a post on X that the visit was productive. He attended programmes ranging from AI, commerce, energy and cultural linkages.

"Thank you France! A productive visit concludes, where I attended programmes ranging from AI, commerce, energy and cultural linkages. Gratitude to President Emmanuel Macron and the people of France."

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal called it a "historic" visit.

In a post on X, Jaiswal said, "A historic visit to France in the ancient city of Marseille concludes. In a special gesture President Emmanuel Macron came to see off PM Narendra Modi at the airport. Next stop Washington DC."

PM Modi left Marseille in France for Washington DC for the second leg of his two-nation visit.

PM Modi attended programmes ranging from AI, commerce, energy and cultural linkages during his visit to France.

During his visit to France, PM Modi co-chaired the AI Action Summit, a gathering of world leaders and global tech CEOs.

During his meeting with President Macron, the two leaders reviewed the progress on 2047 Horizon Roadmap for India-France strategic partnership. The two leaders travelled to the historic French city of Marseille to inaugurate the first Indian Consulate in France and visited the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor project, in which India is a member of the consortium of partner countries that include France.

PM Modi also paid tributes to the Indian soldiers who laid down their lives during World Wars I and II at the Mazargues War Cemetery.

With PM Modi headed to the US, Jaiswal posted a video about the special and wide-ranging relationship between the two countries.

It will be PM Modi's first visit to the US since US President Donald Trump assumed office for his second term.

At the swearing-in ceremony of President Trump, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar represented India as the Special Envoy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)

