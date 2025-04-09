Lisbon [Portugal], April 9 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday addressed members of the Indian diaspora in Portugal, emphasising that the community embodies the shared values of democracy, pluralism, and fraternity that link both nations.

President Murmu addressed the Indian community during a reception hosted by the Ambassador of India to Portugal as part of her state visit to Portugal.

In her address, President Murmu highlighted the role of the Indian community in Portugal, noting that the community, which represents many parts of India and various cultural backgrounds, reflects India's diversity.

"The President said that members of the Indian community representing many parts of India and different communities not only reflect the diversity of India but also represent the shared values of democracy, pluralism and the spirit of fraternity that bind our two countries," she said, taking to social media platform X.

She acknowledged the strong cultural ties between the two countries, pointing out the popularity of Indian art, culture, cuisine, Yoga, and Ayurveda in Portugal and also discussed India's transformative path, focusing on the initiatives undertaken by the Indian government in the past decade, changes in the governance system, and efforts to engage the creative energy of the Indian people.

"During my short but profoundly meaningful stay in Portugal, I felt the strong cultural ties between India and Portugal, which can be seen in the popularity of Indian art, culture, and cuisine, Yoga, and Ayurveda. India is on a transformative path today. The initiatives taken by the Indian government over the past 10 years, changes in the governance system, and the efforts to energise the creative energy of our people are contributing to this," she said during her address.

President Murmu reaffirmed the Government of India's commitment to strengthening its relationship with the diaspora and ensuring their welfare.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) also took to X, highlighting President Murmu's address on the importance of the Indian diaspora in Portugal and their role in enhancing the long-standing ties between the two nations.

"Connecting with our own in Portugal. President Droupadi Murmu addressed the Indian community and Friends of India in Lisbon today. She reiterated the importance of the diaspora & their crucial role in strengthening the India-Portugal longstanding ties," MEA said.

Minister of State Nimuben Bambhaniya, Members of Parliament Dhaval Patel and Sandhya Ray, and others attended the event.

Following this, President Murmu departed for Slovakia for the second leg of her state visit.

During her visit to Portugal, she met President of Assembleia Da Republica Jose Pedro Aguiar-Branco and also attended a meeting with his cabinet.

She visited Portugal at the invitation of the President of Portugal, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa. The visit is taking place after a gap of 27 years. The last State Visit took place in 1998 when President K R Narayanan visited Portugal. (ANI)

