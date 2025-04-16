Beijing [China], April 16 (ANI): Three democracy-supporting banners were displayed on an overpass in Chengdu, a city in southwestern China, early Tuesday morning.

According to a post on X cited by Radio Free Asia (RFA), this exhibit seemed to draw inspiration from 'Bridge Man' Peng Lifa, who displayed similar banners on Beijing's Sitong Bridge, igniting the White Paper protests in November 2022.

During these protests, held across multiple Chinese cities, demonstrators showcased blank sheets of paper to signify the lack of voice given to them by authorities, amid frustrations over pandemic restrictions and diminishing freedoms.

The messages on the banners stated, "Without political system reform, there will be no national rejuvenation," "The people do not require a political party with unchecked authority," and "China does not need anyone to show the way; democracy is the way," according to the X account managed by Li Ying, an artist-turned-citizen journalist who gained attention during the "White Paper" protests, as referenced in RFA's report.

Shortly after the initial post, made at 06:20 am (Beijing time) on Tuesday, a follow-up confirmed that the banners were draped from a bridge by Chengdu's Chadianzi Bus Station. Residents verified the location of the banners, which were hung from a bridge near the Third Ring Road Interchange in Jinniu District.

Rights activists noted that the banner display reflected a hidden political discontent and a yearning for change that exists within Chinese society.

"In the past few decades of the CCP's governance, many individuals have called for democracy. Although the voices of the people are faint, there are persistent calls to break through the darkness and aspire for light," stated Guo Min, a former police officer who has become a political activist after moving to the United States two years ago, as reported by RFA.

An activist in Chengdu commented that the banner incident "is a raw expression of dissatisfaction with the system and a sense of hopelessness regarding reality," as cited by RFA. (ANI)

