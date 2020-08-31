London [UK], Aug 31 (ANI): The Free Balochistan Movement on Sunday held a protest against Pakistan outside the official residence of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson here on the occasion of the International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances.

Several Baloch and other human rights activists joined the protest from different cities of the UK and expressed their support for the families of those who have been forcefully disappeared.

Also Read | Anti-Pakistan Protest Outside Pak Consulate in New York on International Day of Victims of Enforced Disappearances 2020.

The protestors were carrying banners and raised slogans against Pakistan military's atrocities against Baloch people. They demanded the immediate release of previously abducted Baloch people and stopping of more enforced disappearances.

They also urged the international community, including the UK, to stop supporting Pakistan as their support is allowing Pakistan to commit more crimes against humanity.The activists stated that thousands of innocent Baloch people have been arrested and later disappeared. Many of them have been killed in custody. They also strongly condemned the recent murder of Hayat Baloch, who was shot dead by Frontier Corps in front of his parents, in Turbat, Balochistan.

Also Read | Tree Uprooted in Cotton Pet Tank Road in Bengaluru Due to Overnight Rains & Fell on an Autorickshaw: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on August 31, 2020.

"On International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances, we are staging a protest outside Boris Johnson's residence. Pakistani forces are committing human rights abuses against Baloch people. We appeal to the international community to take note of what is happening in Balochistan," said an activist.

"We saw how a woman named Malik Naz was killed in front of her four-year-old daughter Bramsh by the Pakistani military. A 12-year-old girl was also killed by the establishment. These things were not coming to light earlier due to blackout (in Pakistan). But now, the news on atrocities committed by Pakistani military is there on social media and people are coming to know about it," she added.

The activist appealed that there should be a fact-finding mission in this regard and said the UK Prime Minister should take cognisance of the human rights abuses in Balochistan. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)