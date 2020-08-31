Mumbai, August 31: Supreme Court judge Justice Arun Mishra turned down Supreme Court Bar Association invite for a farewell function to be organised ahead of his retirement on September 2. Justice Mishra said, "My conscience doesn't permit me to participate in any farewell function, due to COVID-19 pandemic."

Maharashtra reported 16,408 new COVID-19 cases, 7,690 discharges and 296 deaths, taking active cases to 1,93,548 (highest 51,909 cases in Pune), recoveries to 5,62,401 and death toll to 24,399 on Sunday.

Madhya Pradesh government to transport candidates appearing in NEET and JEE exams, from block/district headquarters to their exam centres for free, said CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Tamil Nadu lockdown has been extended till September 30, announces Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami. Tej Pratap Yadav demands Jharkhand Police to withdraw the case against him and others for violating COVID guidelines

