Colombo [Sri Lanka], November 25 (ANI): The New Democratic People's Front, a political party, held a protest outside the High Commission of Pakistan in Sri Lanka's capital Colombo and remembered the victims of 26/11 Mumbai attack, asking Islamabad to take steps to end terrorism, Trueceylon reported.

The protest was conducted under the themes of 'eradicate terrorism', 'Pakistan should support to end terrorism', and 'Pakistani terrorism is a threat not only to South Asia but the entire world' and lasted for over one hour.

A Sandeshaya was handed over to the commission with the request that terrorism is eradicated from the world, according to Daily Mirror.

The General Secretary of the New Democratic People's Front Party, VG Yoharajan Pillayi, presented an appeal to the Administrative Officer of the High Commission of Pakistan, Thilanka, requesting the government of Pakistan to take steps to end terrorism.

The New Democratic People's Front stressed during the protest that Pakistan should not contribute to the rise of terrorism under any circumstance.

The letter further pointed out the incident where the Sri Lankan, Priyantha Kumara Diyawadana was brutally beaten to death by the Pakistanis as a result of their terrorist beliefs, reported Trueceylon.

According to the Pakistani newspaper Dawn, on December 3, 2021, Kumara, 49, who was the manager of a factory in district Sialkot, was lynched by a mob, comprising hundreds of protesters, including the employees of his factory. The mob tortured him to death and later burnt his body.

Pakistani's anti-terrorism court indicted 89 individuals involved in the lynching of a Sri Lankan national in Sialkot over blasphemy allegations last year.

While highlighting the extreme Pakistani terrorism demonstrated in the Mumbai attack on 26/11, the appeal concluded that the government of Pakistan should emphasize taking measures to end terrorism for a safer world, reported Trueceylon.

On November 26, 2008, 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists arrived through sea and open fire, killing 166 people, including 18 security personnel, and injuring many during the three-day siege in Mumbai.

Though nine terrorists were killed by the security forces, then ATS Chief Hemant Karkare, Army Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, Mumbai's Additional Police Commissioner Ashok Kamte, and Senior Police Inspector Vijay Salaskar were among those killed in the attack. (ANI)

