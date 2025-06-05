Balochistan [Pakistan], June 5 (ANI): Large-scale protests erupted in Balochistan's Nushki district on Wednesday over the alleged enforced disappearance of Abdul Ghani Baloch, a prominent writer, publisher, and political activist. Demonstrators - including women, children, and youth - gathered outside the Nushki Press Club, holding placards and chanting slogans demanding his immediate release.

Abdul Ghani Baloch, a native of Nushki and an MPhil scholar in the Brahui language, was reportedly detained by Pakistani security forces on May 25 while travelling from Quetta to Karachi. A former vice-chairman of the Baloch Students Action Committee (BSAC) and a central organising committee member of the National Democratic Party (NDP), Ghani has not been seen or heard from since his disappearance.

Protesters accused the state of systematically targeting intellectuals and political activists in Balochistan. The NDP, in a press conference held Tuesday in Quetta, condemned the incident and described it as a gross violation of constitutional rights and freedom of expression.

"This is not just about one individual," said Salman Baloch, NDP's Central Deputy Organiser. "This is an assault on every voice that dares to speak against injustice. Our comrade Ghani has disappeared, and we will not stay silent."

Salman stated that Ghani was allegedly taken into custody near Khuzdar but has not been produced in court or allowed access to legal counsel or family. "This violates Article 10 and 10-A of Pakistan's Constitution," he added.

The NDP has filed a constitutional petition in the Balochistan High Court and a criminal case in the Sessions Court of Khuzdar, seeking the recovery and prosecution of those responsible for Ghani's disappearance.

The protest was also amplified on social media. In a tweet, The Balochistan Post (@TBPEnglish) shared: "#Nushki: Protest held outside Press Club against enforced disappearance of writer & activist Ghani Baloch. Protesters demand his immediate release."

Describing Ghani as a "scholar, thinker, and voice of the youth," Salman vowed the party would continue protests, media outreach, and legal battles until his safe return. (ANI)

